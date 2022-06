ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced they have added three concerts to their fall lineup. Tickets to each show will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Demi Lovato - Sunday, Oct 30 at 7 p.m. ($65)

Green Day - Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ($85)

Maxwell - Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. ($66)