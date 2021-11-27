Delray set to light 100 Foot Christmas Tree on Tuesday

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The City of Delray Beach is lighting its iconic 100 Foot Christmas Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 30. at Old School Square.

The celebration will start at 6 p.m. with delicious food, musical performances, crafts, and a Holiday Village with a carousel, Ice Skating and photos with Santa. The event is hosted by WPTV NewsChannel 5's Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

The 100 Foot Christmas Tree tradition dates back to 1993. Since then it has been named "Best Tree in the State of Florida" by Travel + Leisure Magazine ranked with the trees in New York's Rockefeller Center and the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

