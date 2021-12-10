Delray Holiday Parade set for Saturday

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The annual Delray Holiday Parade is set to travel down Atlantic Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

The parade runs along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach from the Intracoastal Bridge to NW 5th Avenue.

There are over 70 entries in the parade. The Delray Beach Fire Department will have Santa riding along on their fire truck.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's Hollani Davis is serving as a judge.

More information: www.DelrayBeachFL.gov/ParksandRecreation [r20.rs6.net], or (561) 243-7250