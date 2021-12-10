Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Delray Holiday Parade set for Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV - City of Delray Beach
Delray Holiday Parade set for Saturday
Delray Holiday Parade set for Saturday
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 13:47:29-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The annual Delray Holiday Parade is set to travel down Atlantic Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

The parade runs along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach from the Intracoastal Bridge to NW 5th Avenue.

There are over 70 entries in the parade. The Delray Beach Fire Department will have Santa riding along on their fire truck.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's Hollani Davis is serving as a judge.

More information: www.DelrayBeachFL.gov/ParksandRecreation [r20.rs6.net], or (561) 243-7250

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.