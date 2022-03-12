Watch
Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has proudly enjoyed a 52-year history and provides fun-filled entertainment for all ages and backgrounds. The Parade features over 70 entries comprised of floats, United States Veterans, fire engines, motorcycles, Pipes and Drums, marching bands and more. The parade is free on Saturday, March 12, at noon.

After the parade at the City of Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Festival located at Old School Square from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Photo by: James Griffel
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker
Photo by: T.A. Walker

