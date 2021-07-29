Watch
Deals for National Chicken Wing and Lasagna Day in South Florida

Duffy's, Lanora's, Hooters and more
T.A. Walker
Wings & Rings Deal at Duffy's Sports Grill
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 11:50:35-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Thursday, July 29 is a twofer, it's National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day. Here are the local deals.

Duffy's Sports Grill
Wings & Rings Deal

  • Wings & Rings for $10.99  
  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Dine-In Only 
  • 5 Award-Winning Wings – choice of Boneless or Traditional
  • Onion Rings 
  • Any Pepsi product 

Hooter's
Get 10 free boneless chicken wings when you buy 10 wings of any style.

Lynora's

The Abbenante family invites everyone to celebrate with their version of lasagna, Pasticcio, half-priced for only $12 during lunch and dinner service.

