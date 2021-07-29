Deals for National Chicken Wing and Lasagna Day in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — Thursday, July 29 is a twofer, it's National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day. Here are the local deals.
Duffy's Sports Grill
Wings & Rings Deal
- Wings & Rings for $10.99
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Dine-In Only
- 5 Award-Winning Wings – choice of Boneless or Traditional
- Onion Rings
- Any Pepsi product
Hooter's
Get 10 free boneless chicken wings when you buy 10 wings of any style.
Today is National Lasagna Day and @lynoraskitchen is celebrating with half-priced Pasticcio ($12) in all of their locations. pic.twitter.com/RExqLZQeYk— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 29, 2021
The Abbenante family invites everyone to celebrate with their version of lasagna, Pasticcio, half-priced for only $12 during lunch and dinner service.