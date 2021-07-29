Deals for National Chicken Wing and Lasagna Day in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — Thursday, July 29 is a twofer, it's National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day. Here are the local deals.

Duffy's Sports Grill

Wings & Rings Deal



Wings & Rings for $10.99

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dine-In Only

5 Award-Winning Wings – choice of Boneless or Traditional

Onion Rings

Any Pepsi product

Hooter's

Get 10 free boneless chicken wings when you buy 10 wings of any style.

Lynora's

Today is National Lasagna Day and @lynoraskitchen is celebrating with half-priced Pasticcio ($12) in all of their locations. pic.twitter.com/RExqLZQeYk — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 29, 2021

The Abbenante family invites everyone to celebrate with their version of lasagna, Pasticcio, half-priced for only $12 during lunch and dinner service.