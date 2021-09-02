Watch
'Dandelion Blooms' installed at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Giant sculptures are part of Art in Public Places
T.A. Walker
Posted at 2:30 PM, Sep 02, 2021
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Thursday, the installation of six large-scale stainless-steel sculptures of dandelions is underway at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens.

The 15-foot, 600-pound flowers, created in Chicago, are made from marine-grade stainless steel.

The installation is part of the City of Palm Beach Gardens’ Art in Public Places program and is designed to withstand category five winds.

As people pass by, sensors will ignite the flowers with vivid lighting schemes. The sculptures will look unique each time.

"I'm really excited to see how people interact with this, I think people are not ready for this.... ...people are going to be attracted to this location like a magnet," said Dan Shaughnessy IV, Sculptor.

