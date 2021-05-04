Damon Wayans Sr. to play Palm Beach Improv this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — Comedian Damon Wayans Sr. will take the Palm Beach Improv stage five times this weekend.

The star said the timing of his show is perfect, "People not want to and need to laugh. And the laughter is bigger [and] better release. Comedy, all it is is something to break the tension and there has been a lot of tension created."

There will not be a focus on coronavirus pandemic in his show, "What I realize now, is people don't really want to talk about that, we've been through it now 'just make me laugh,'" said Wayans.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's interview with Damon Wayans Sr. airing Friday, May 7

Show Schedule

Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 plus tax and fee and there is a two-drink minimum.