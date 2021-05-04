Watch
Damon Wayans Sr. to play Palm Beach Improv this weekend

'Just make me laugh'
Damon Wayans, a cast member in the television series "Lethal Weapon," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif
Damon Wayans, a cast member in the television series "Lethal Weapon," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 04, 2021
JUPITER, Fla. — Comedian Damon Wayans Sr. will take the Palm Beach Improv stage five times this weekend.

The star said the timing of his show is perfect, "People not want to and need to laugh. And the laughter is bigger [and] better release. Comedy, all it is is something to break the tension and there has been a lot of tension created."

There will not be a focus on coronavirus pandemic in his show, "What I realize now, is people don't really want to talk about that, we've been through it now 'just make me laugh,'" said Wayans.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's interview with Damon Wayans Sr. airing Friday, May 7

Show Schedule
Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 plus tax and fee and there is a two-drink minimum.

