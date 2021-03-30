Crystal River Rapids added to Gaylord Palms Orlando's water park

JUPITER, Fla. — Gaylord Palms in Orlando has installed an addition to its Cypress Springs Water Park called Crystal River Rapids. The water ride reaches speeds of three-and-a-half feet per second along the river.

“We are so excited for our guests to experience everything our resort has to offer this spring season, including our brand-new action river Crystal River Rapids,” said Johann Krieger, General Manager of Gaylord Palms. “It’s the perfect time to plan a getaway to enjoy our one-of-a-kind Cypress Springs Water Park where you can relax at our South Beach Pool or enjoy our thrilling drop and racing slides, FlowRider Surfing Experience, new action river and more.”