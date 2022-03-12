Couple weds after pandemic-related postponements in Juno Beach

JUNO, Fla. — Friday night it was a WPTV NewsChannel 5 wedding 14 years in the making.

My former roommates, former WPTV promotions producer Rachel Papp and former WPTV photographer Cody Jackson tied the knot at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

If you've been a part of our family for any amount of time, you may recognize some of the faces attending the wedding.

"They are friends who organize and gather. And so for that, I think it really means a lot to have the chance to have the full experience," said WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters.

Cody and Rachel met at WPTV in 2008. And it was love at first sight.

"It felt like the day would never come and to have my friends and family loved ones near and far here to celebrate. I'm trying to keep myself calm because it's overwhelming in the best way possible," said Rachel, the bride.

Former WPTV reporter, Dan Corcoran was the officiant, "We have all waited a long time for this. They already know they were going to spend the rest of their lives together. So if they had to wait a little bit longer to get to this point, so be it."

WPTV alumni converged to celebrate a union that was already whole, now official.

It was one of the first weddings at the newly renovated Loggerhead Marinelife center in Juno Beach.

"I used to volunteer there. I love their mission. I love that they rehabilitate sea turtles," said Rachel.

As the skies opened up and it started raining we all noted, "It wouldn't be a channel 5 wedding without some rain for good luck."

"Weddings just like life have their own way of taking a different turn down a road. It could be the weather," said Walters.

It was a moment in time that will never be forgotten by the couple and their friends.

"If you are in the right mindset to really be in the moment. It is absolutely incredible to look around the room and see these people you love, who have supported you who are rooting for you and the success of your marriage and your life together. All in one place," said Walters.