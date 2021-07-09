Concerts at iThink Financial will feel a little different

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The iTHINK Financial Amphitheater (a.k.a. Coral Sky)in West Palm Beach will host its first concert since the coronavirus Saturday night.
The first show is Brad Paisley's 2021 Tour with guests Jimmie Allen, and Kameron Marlowe.
Brad Paisley
Jimmie Allen
Kameron Marlowe
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Lawn tickets start at $30 plus tax and fee.
Concerts will look a little different at the @ithinkfiamp when the venue hosts its first show Saturday.#KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/pnl0kr9GBr— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 9, 2021
Health and Safety Guidelines
- You may only bring in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags, no larger than 12"x12"x6".
- There are no paper tickets you'll need to use your mobile device to gain access to the event.
- All points of sale will be cashless, so if you're used to going to the ATM you'll need to bring your credit or debit card instead.
- Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face mask.
- Venue is operating at 100% capacity. If the show sells out that's around 20-thousand people.