Concerts at iThink Financial will feel a little different

Music to fill Coral Sky Amphitheater once again on Saturday
LIVE NATION
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley's concert will go on as scheduled at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Friday
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 09, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The iTHINK Financial Amphitheater (a.k.a. Coral Sky)in West Palm Beach will host its first concert since the coronavirus Saturday night.

The first show is Brad Paisley's 2021 Tour with guests Jimmie Allen, and Kameron Marlowe.
Brad Paisley

Jimmie Allen

Kameron Marlowe

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Lawn tickets start at $30 plus tax and fee.

Health and Safety Guidelines

  • You may only bring in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags, no larger than 12"x12"x6".
  • There are no paper tickets you'll need to use your mobile device to gain access to the event.
  • All points of sale will be cashless, so if you're used to going to the ATM you'll need to bring your credit or debit card instead.
  • Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face mask.
  • Venue is operating at 100% capacity. If the show sells out that's around 20-thousand people.
