Concerts at iThink Financial will feel a little different

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The iTHINK Financial Amphitheater (a.k.a. Coral Sky)in West Palm Beach will host its first concert since the coronavirus Saturday night.

The first show is Brad Paisley's 2021 Tour with guests Jimmie Allen, and Kameron Marlowe.

Brad Paisley

Jimmie Allen

Kameron Marlowe

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Lawn tickets start at $30 plus tax and fee.

Concerts will look a little different at the @ithinkfiamp when the venue hosts its first show Saturday.#KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/pnl0kr9GBr — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 9, 2021

Health and Safety Guidelines

