If you are looking for a better deal on concert tickets, Live Nation is putting on sale tickets at select shows for $25 plus a $4 transaction fee. The "End of Summer No Bummer" ticket sale also includes discounts on four-pack tickets. The sale runs until the tickets for each individual show run out (note one exception below).

Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld

Saturday, Sept. 1

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

$25 seats are in the back of sections 4 - 8.



G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and more!

Saturday, Sept. 8

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

$25 lawn ticket



Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, and LANco

Friday, Sept. 14

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

$25 lawn ticket

Niall Horan with Maren Morris

Sunday, Sept. 23

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

$25 lawn ticket



Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low

Thursday, Sept. 27

Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Available until Monday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m.

Use code: "Summer" for standing room only tickets

Kid Rock with Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Four-packs of lawn seats available at $99 (plus fees)

TruTV’s Impractical Jokers: LIVE

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Four-packs available at $89 (plus fees), lawn seats

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

Saturday, Sept. 29

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Four-packs of lawn seats available for $144.80 (plus fees)

Four-packs of seats (sections 4-8) for $234.80 (plus fees)