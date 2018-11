Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne is stopping at BB&T Center on May 31, 2019. He will be backed by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (Guitar), Blasko (Bass), Tommy Clufetos (Drums) and Adam Wakeman (Keyboards), with Megadeth supporting for the entire North American run.



Tickets for the 2019 North American “NO MORE TOURS 2” shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 9 at www.ticketmaster.com.

