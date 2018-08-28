CONCERT ALERT: Michael McDonald

T.A. Walker
2:02 PM, Aug 28, 2018
1 hour ago

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 24: Michael McDonald performs as part of The Last Waltz 40 Tour at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

With a career that encompasses five Grammy awards, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, as well as collaborations with some of the world’s most prominent artists, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will present Michael McDonald Season of Peace, Holiday & Hits at The Pavilion in Nov.
 
Tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, Sept. 24.
 

The Deets
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Pavilion
5600 NW 40th St, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Saturday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $50 plus taxes and fee

More About Michael
Hailing from St. Louis, McDonald arrived in Los Angeles in the early '70s, honing his talents as a studio musician before becoming an integral part of Steely Dan. In the mid-’70s McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers as the band redefined their sound with McDonald serving as singer, keyboardist, and songwriter on such Top 40 singles as “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Minute By Minute” and “What A Fool Believes.”
 
Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, McDonald’s solo career took off with a string of hits including “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” “Sweet Freedom,” “On My Own” (with Patti LaBelle) and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet “Yah Mo B There.” Plus, he co-wrote the Van Halen hit “I’ll Wait.”
 
McDonald has performed with a who’s who of critically acclaimed artists across a number of genres, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Vince Gill and Grizzly Bear.
 

 Follow us: FacebookInstagram | We're on Snapchat too!  Taste & See South Florida

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top