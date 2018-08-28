CONCERT ALERT: Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin

If you've never seen Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, you must get yourself to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casio on Friday, Nov. 9.

Jason is the son of deceased Zep drummer John and used to play with the band when they rehearsed. He is intimately familiar with the Zeppelin catalog and you can FEEL it when you attend his show.

As Bonham and his band storm through Led Zeppelin's hallowed catalog, a state-of-the-art sound system and light show enhance the live performance onstage to create an awe-inspiring multimedia concert experience. Behind them, giant screens display futuristic art as well as mood-setting historical video footage. The stunning atmosphere and powerful live performance take concert-goers on a personal journey into Bonham’s past and puts them at the center of a spectacular live music experience.

The Deets

Hard Rock Event Center

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

Friday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $60, $45, $35 and $25 (plus taxes and fee).