CONCERT ALERT: Four veterans of SNL coming to Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

T.A. Walker
2:03 PM, Aug 17, 2018

(From Left to Right) 1) Darrell Hammond attends the 2008 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 20, 2008, in New York City.  2) Chris Kattan arrives at the Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2016, in Hollywood, California.  3) Actor Finesse Mitchell attends the 13th Annual ESPN The Party on February 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas.  4) Rob Schneider attends the World Premiere of the Netflix film 'The Week Of.'

Andrew H. Walker, Frazer Harrison, Gustavo Caballero, Monica Schipper
Copyright Getty Images

Rob Schneider, Darrell Hammond, Chris Kattan and Finesse Mitchell are coming to Seminole Casino Coconut Creek with their "Veterans of SNL" comedy show.

The Deets
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Pavilion
5600 NW 40th St, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Thursday, September 27
Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fees
800-653-8000

 Follow us: FacebookInstagram | We're on Snapchat too!  Taste & See South Florida

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top