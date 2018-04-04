CONCERT ALERT: Fort Rock Lineup Announced

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 69°
Monster Energy's Fort Rock will feature performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Stone Temple Pilots, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and more.
The festival will be held Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 at the festival’s new home at Markham Park in Sunrise, FL.
Saturday, April 28
Black Stage
Yellow Stage
9:40 PM
Godsmack
8:25 PM
Five Finger Death Punch
7:10 PM
Shinedown
6:15 PM
Halestorm
5:35 PM
Bullet For My Valentine
4:55 PM
Underoath
4:15 PM
Hatebreed
3:35 PM
Trivium
3:00 PM
Power Trip
2:20 PM
Texas Hippie Coalition
1:45 PM
‘68
1:10 PM
Bad Wolves
12:35 PM
TBA
Sunday, April 29
8:35 PM
Ozzy Osbourne
7:30 PM
Breaking Benjamin
6:25 PM
Stone Sour
5:30 PM
Stone Temple Pilots
4:45 PM
Hollywood Undead
4:00 PM
Killswitch Engage
3:20 PM
Sevendust
2:40 PM
Pop Evil
2:00 PM
Red Sun Rising
1:20 PM
Avatar
12:45 PM
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
12:10 PM
Toothgrinder
Tickets start at $109 per day.
Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | We're on Snapchat too!