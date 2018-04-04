CONCERT ALERT: Fort Rock Lineup Announced

Monster Energy's Fort Rock will feature performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Stone Temple Pilots, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and more.

The festival will be held Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 at the festival’s new home at Markham Park in Sunrise, FL.

Saturday, April 28 Black Stage Yellow Stage 9:40 PM Godsmack 8:25 PM Five Finger Death Punch 7:10 PM Shinedown 6:15 PM Halestorm 5:35 PM Bullet For My Valentine 4:55 PM Underoath 4:15 PM Hatebreed 3:35 PM Trivium 3:00 PM Power Trip 2:20 PM Texas Hippie Coalition 1:45 PM ‘68 1:10 PM Bad Wolves 12:35 PM TBA

Sunday, April 29 Black Stage Yellow Stage 8:35 PM Ozzy Osbourne 7:30 PM Breaking Benjamin 6:25 PM Stone Sour 5:30 PM Stone Temple Pilots 4:45 PM Hollywood Undead 4:00 PM Killswitch Engage 3:20 PM Sevendust 2:40 PM Pop Evil 2:00 PM Red Sun Rising 1:20 PM Avatar 12:45 PM Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown 12:10 PM Toothgrinder

Tickets start at $109 per day.