Sunrise, Fla. - Elton John is taking three years to say goodbye to his fans with the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

He made the announcement with host Anderson Cooper today via a live stream on YouTube.

The 300 date tour will hit North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia ending his 50-year career in 2021.

Elton will be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday, November 23, 2018, and at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Tickets go on sale in our area on Friday, February 2. The American Express Pre-sale begins January, 25 a.m.