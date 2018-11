Global icon Diana Ross is coming to Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. Fans can access presale tickets beginning Thursday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Tickets start at $50 plus taxes and fee.