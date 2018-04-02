CONCERT ALERT: Counting Crows and LIVE

After more than two decades and 20 million albums sold globally, Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of making music by hitting the road for a worldwide “25 YEARS AND COUNTING” tour. Joining the tour on Wednesday, August 1 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre is multi-platinum band LIVE.
Now, these guys are my favorite band in the world, but a lot of you still may have a bad taste in your mouth when they didn't sing 'Mr. Jones' at SunFest in 2012. So know this, they always mix up their playlist. There is a good chance you WON'T hear Mr. Jones, but they have an amazing library from seven albums of work.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public in select cities starting Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.
Counting Crows and LIVE fan presales will begin tomorrow, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
"The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night,” said Crows vocalist Adam Duritz in a statement.