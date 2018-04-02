CONCERT ALERT: Counting Crows and LIVE

After more than two decades and 20 million albums sold globally, Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of making music by hitting the road for a worldwide “25 YEARS AND COUNTING” tour. Joining the tour on Wednesday, August 1 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre is multi-platinum band LIVE.

Now, these guys are my favorite band in the world, but a lot of you still may have a bad taste in your mouth when they didn't sing 'Mr. Jones' at SunFest in 2012. So know this, they always mix up their playlist. There is a good chance you WON'T hear Mr. Jones, but they have an amazing library from seven albums of work.

We're hitting the road for the 25 Years and Counting Tour this summer. Joining us is the band @Freaks4Live. Pre-sale/VIP is available starting tomorrow at 10AM local time with the password 25YEARS - For dates/cities click here: https://t.co/P7msfS5nDW pic.twitter.com/maXF5p53hC — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) April 2, 2018

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be joining our good friends, @CountingCrows, for an amazing summer tour together! Pre-sale begins Tues, April 3 @ 10AM.

Sign-up for pre-sale code: https://t.co/Ssg8Ar5f5g

Tour dates and info: https://t.co/HlGx6XG6U1 pic.twitter.com/xcAYhWMqym — LIVE (@Freaks4Live) April 2, 2018

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public in select cities starting Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

Counting Crows and LIVE fan presales will begin tomorrow, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

"The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night,” said Crows vocalist Adam Duritz in a statement.