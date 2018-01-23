Concert Alert: Britney Spears at Hard Rock Hollywood

My family didn't believe in going to secular concerts; we are Southern Baptist after all. I was well out of college before I saw my first "real" concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You can imagine how shocked I was watching the very sexual Brtiney Spears' 'Ooops! I Did it Again Tour.' But of course, I love her; we even had similar hairstyles at one point.

So I was kinda' bummed out that I didn't make it to Vegas before her residency ended (Lady Gaga is taking her place). But, now I'm elated because Brit is bringing the production to me! YAS! She is going to lip sync locally!

She will be playing three shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Tickets cost $105 to $330 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

'Piece of Me' Concert Dates

Friday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 at 8 p.m.