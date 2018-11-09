CONCERT ALERT: Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys are announcing their biggest arena tour in 18 years. They will be coming to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on August 23, 2019.

This announcement will coincide with their new album, "DNA," coming out on January 25, 2019. The album will feature Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). This morning the BSB premiered one of the tracks, Chances, on YouTube.

BACKSTREET BOYS' NEW SONG - CHANCES

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Wednesday, November 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will commence after 14 months of setting and breaking records in Las Vegas at their residency.

BACKSTREET BOYS - I WANT IT THAT WAY