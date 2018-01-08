College rivalries in the WPTV Newsroom

When you look closely around the WPTV newsroom, there are signs of it everywhere; you can see college pride on display. This university spirit, around football season, manifests itself into a little interoffice rivalry.

WPTV anchor and University of Florida alumni Michael Williams says, "It's like the water cooler at your work, we all have fun, and its no holds barred around football season -- kidding each other."

"We may put Gator gear over someone's desk when we win," says University of Florida alumni reporter Andrew Ruiz.

And now that it's time for the championship game, alumni from the teams playing in the game, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs, are increasingly boisterous.

Especially 'Bama alumni Shannon Cake and Jay Cashmere. They are putting their Crimson Tide gear in the background of some of the newsroom camera shots. I first noticed it, when I was on The Shannon Cake Show, The Now, last week. In the background behind the news desk were a roll tide football helmet and a 'Bama 'Reserved Parking' sign.

Jay says his and Shannon's love for Alabama runs deep, and that's evident the closer we get to the National Championship game.

Michael jokes, "Those two become quite insufferable this time of year."

But at the end of the day, the extreme fandom is perpetuated by our news director (watch the video above).