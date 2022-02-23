Watch
Chris Rock to bring 2 nights of laughs to Seminole Hard Rock

Actor, comedian to make stop in South Florida during first stand-up tour since 2018
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Rock in 2019
Posted at 2:13 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:14:27-05

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Chris Rock is bringing the laughs to South Florida.

The actor and comedian will perform two nights at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood in April.

Rock is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live on April 14 and April 15 as part of his "Ego Death" world tour.

This will be Rock's first stand-up tour since 2018.

Rock, 57, has starred in movies like "Down to Earth," "Head of State," "Grown Ups," its 2013 sequel and, most recently, "Spiral: From the Book of Saw."

For those who can't make the dates in April, Rock will return to Florida in the summer with a July 27 stop at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Tickets for his appearance in Hollywood go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $78.25 to $208.25.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
