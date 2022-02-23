Chris Rock to bring 2 nights of laughs to Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Chris Rock is bringing the laughs to South Florida.

The actor and comedian will perform two nights at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood in April.

Rock is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live on April 14 and April 15 as part of his "Ego Death" world tour.

This will be Rock's first stand-up tour since 2018.

Rock, 57, has starred in movies like "Down to Earth," "Head of State," "Grown Ups," its 2013 sequel and, most recently, "Spiral: From the Book of Saw."

For those who can't make the dates in April, Rock will return to Florida in the summer with a July 27 stop at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Tickets for his appearance in Hollywood go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $78.25 to $208.25.