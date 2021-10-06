Character meet-and-greets, shows and more returning to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in forever, you'll be able to get much closer to your favorite Disney characters and see some of your favorite shows.

Walt Disney World cast members will be revisiting roles from live entertainment experiences across all four parks, the company said Tuesday.

Indoor meet-and-greets will return in November, but an exact date has not been announced.

There will be some precautions in place with hugs and autographs not being permitted yet, but guests will be able to enjoy one-on-one time with the characters and take photos.

The returning meet-and-greets include:



Disney Princesses at Princess Fairytale Hall in the Magic Kingdom

Mickey Mouse in his 50th Anniversary EARidescent outfit at Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom

Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Junior Stars in the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

More of the shows and performances that were on pause during the pandemic are also returning.

Those shows include:

