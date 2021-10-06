Character meet-and-greets, shows and more returning to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in forever, you'll be able to get much closer to your favorite Disney characters and see some of your favorite shows.
Walt Disney World cast members will be revisiting roles from live entertainment experiences across all four parks, the company said Tuesday.
Indoor meet-and-greets will return in November, but an exact date has not been announced.
There will be some precautions in place with hugs and autographs not being permitted yet, but guests will be able to enjoy one-on-one time with the characters and take photos.
The returning meet-and-greets include:
- Disney Princesses at Princess Fairytale Hall in the Magic Kingdom
- Mickey Mouse in his 50th Anniversary EARidescent outfit at Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom
- Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney Junior Stars in the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
More of the shows and performances that were on pause during the pandemic are also returning.
Those shows include:
- Next week: Music returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Asia with Chakranadi, and in the streets of Harambe in Africa with Kora Tinga Tinga .
- Oct. 14: Yeehaw Bob returns to rock the Roost with his wacky piano playing and singing at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.
- Early Nov.: Tam Tam Drummers return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Nov. 7: “Disney Movie Magic” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with new scenes featuring Disney’s epic adventure, “Mulan.”
- Dec. 19: The cast and crew of “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” bring back all the comedy and thrills of the action-packed show.