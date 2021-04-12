Capacity reduced to 75% at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first concerts since the inception of the coronavirus pandemic are slated to begin at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre (a.k.a. Coral Sky).

Shows scheduled to start this summer are the Backstreet Boys on Wednesday, June 23, followed by the Black Crows on Saturday, June 26.

Monday, Braid Paisley announced a show scheduled for Saturday, July 10 with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

New Safety Guidelines



The venue will be reduced to 75% capacity or 15,000 people

All tickets will be digital and contactless

To reduce contact with security only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”) will be allowed

Protective masks must be worn at all times while in the venue except when actively eating or drinking

Enhanced cleaning of seats, lawn chairs, handrails, merchandise stands, restrooms, bars, and concession areas

Hand sanitizing dispensers are placed throughout the venue and checked every 30 minutes

WPTV NewsChannel 5 is in contact with Live Nation and is working to bring you more information on how concerts will look at the venue as they begin operating this summer.