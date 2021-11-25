Broadway at the Ballpark: Maltz offers ticket deals for 'Jersey Boys'

JUPITER, Fla. — A Broadway show under the stars.

It's a one-of-a-kind experience being put on by the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

In January, the stadium's infield will be transformed into a Broadway set.

The hit musical "Jersey Boys" will be performed outside.

The stage will be set up at home plate.

Andrew Kato, the producing artistic director at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, says the whole cast and crew are looking forward to the production.

"We thought it would be great to build a large stage that will house an eight-piece orchestra, live cast and almost 200 LED monitors that will take you through the story of the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli," Kato said.

The show will run Jan. 11-30.

And Kato thinks it will leave fans wanting more.

"Once we do 'Jersey Boys' in an outdoor venue, especially at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, people are going to want this every year, so we have to think of other ideas that would be great for outdoor venues as well," he said.

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is holding ticket sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It's their only ticket sales of the entire year.

You can get discounts to see the Jersey Boys and the comedy show "I Hate Hamlet."

To get the discounts, you must purchase tickets online.

You can purchase tickets here.

For "Jersey Boys" tickets, you can use the promo code "frankie." it is only valid on Black Friday.

For "I Hate Hamlet" tickets, you can use the promo code "ghost." it is only valid on Cyber Monday.

