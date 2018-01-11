Bon Jovi bringing its 'This House Is Not for Sale Tour' to Florida in April

Rock icons and soon to be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi will perform at Orlando's Amway Center on April 18, the band announced today.

The performance, the New Jersey band's only Florida date, is part of the "This House Is Not for Sale Tour" that begins March 14 in Denver. Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

In December, Bon Jovi was added to the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees after winning a fan ballot with more than 1.1 million votes.

The band has had several no. 1 hits over the years including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” ″You Give Love a Bad Name,” ″Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There for You.”

Singer Jon Bon Jovi visited Benny's on the Beach in Lake Worth in late December, taking pictures with staff and fans.

The band's next-closest concert for South Floridians will be in Atlanta on April 20. For a full list of tour dates, visit bonjovi.com.