Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Billy Idol to perform May 1 at Seminole Hard Rock

'Rebel Yell' singer's concert at 7 p.m., not in the midnight hour
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Billy Idol performs on the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Billy Idol performs in Las Vegas in 2016
Posted at 9:00 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:00:45-05

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Billy Idol is coming to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The "Rebel Yell" singer will perform May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live.

Idol is probably best known for his 1980s hits "Dancing with Myself," "Eyes Without a Face" and "White Wedding."

The 66-year-old released his first new material since 2014 with last year's "The Roadside."

Idol's last Florida appearance was alongside Miley Cyrus in Tampa before Super Bowl LV last February.

Billy Idol with Miley Cyrus during performance before Super Bowl LV
Miley Cyrus, right, and Billy Idol perform before the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Sunday. Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $105 per ticket.

A VIP package that includes a meet-and-greet with Idol is also available for purchase.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count Feb. 14, 2022