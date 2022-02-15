Billy Idol to perform May 1 at Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Billy Idol is coming to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The "Rebel Yell" singer will perform May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live.

Idol is probably best known for his 1980s hits "Dancing with Myself," "Eyes Without a Face" and "White Wedding."

The 66-year-old released his first new material since 2014 with last year's "The Roadside."

Idol's last Florida appearance was alongside Miley Cyrus in Tampa before Super Bowl LV last February.

Doug Benc/AP Miley Cyrus, right, and Billy Idol perform before the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Sunday. Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $105 per ticket.

A VIP package that includes a meet-and-greet with Idol is also available for purchase.