Betty White challenge raises thousands for South Florida animal shelters

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — On New Year’s Eve, comedic legend and animal lover Betty White died at the age of 99 influencing a social media trend that has helped local animal rescue organizations. It's called the Betty White Challenge and it encourages people to donate to their favorite animal rescue organization for what would have been her 100th birthday.

Frank Valente, president and CEO of the Humane Society Of The Treasure Coast said, "As of Wednesday it was over $7,000 and we are still getting donations."

"Betty White was an incredible animal advocate," said Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch Rescue - an organization that raised over $30,000 during the challenge.

"It's just an incredible opportunity for the animal rescue community," said Jason Gluck of Furry Friends Adoption Clinic and Ranch which raised over $20,000.

"Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League raised through the Betty White Challenge over $52,000 with [a] match of $10,000," said Cara MacVane.

"What a tribute to an amazing person," said Rich Anderson of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.