Beer buzz: New seasonal honey vanilla beer released in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There is a buzz in the air about a new beer from Due South Brewery in Boynton Beach. Two local businesses have collaborated to make a limited-time seasonal offering just in time for those hot scorching days. It's called 'Honey Vanilla Wheat' and it's available Wednesday from Brown Distributing.

Saw palmetto is in bloom and it's keeping Sierra Malnove's swarm of bees busy in her bee yard. She and her partner Al Salopek operate Palm Beach Creamed Honey in Palm Beach Gardens, appropriately located off Beeline Highway.

Reporter T.A. Walker visits a bee yard in Palm Beach Gardens

"Due South Brewery in Boynton Beach gave me a call and said we are looking for local palmetto honey to do a seasonal beer and I was like, 'Heck yeah we got saw palmetto,'" said Malnove.

"For us, local ingredients are very important," said Doug Fairall from Due South Brewery.

Malnove said right now you can spot saw palmetto blooms up and down PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, "Until you really look, you don't even notice."

What is Saw Palmetto?

But was does saw palmetto honey taste like, "It's really rich and buttery there's no bitterness to it," said Malnove.

As the beekeeper scraped off the honeycomb she offered me a chance to taste the honey in its rawest form. The best honey I've ever tasted. Forget farm-to-table it's farm-to-mouth!

The two small businesses are collaborating, "This went from our farm here in Palm Beach Gardens, to Due South Brewery, and now tonight everybody is going to get to taste it," said Malnove.

Tuesday, Malnove tasted her honey beer collaboration for the first time, "After working in the bee yard all day--being hot being sweaty--to come inside and have a nice cold beer. It's super smooth, light, and refreshing. And you can taste the little notes of the honey."

You'll be able to find it at ABC Fine Liquors, Total Wine, and other retailers and restaurants.

