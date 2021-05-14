Backstreets not back, is that alright?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Concerts were slated to restart at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre (a.k.a. Coral Sky) with the Back Sreet Boys on Wednesday, June 23 but now concert-goers are going to have to wait a bit longer.

Fans are asking that the boy band to 'Quit Playing Games' but unfortunately the concert has now been rescheduled for a second time. 'Everybody' will have to wait until Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

We’re sad to postpone our North American #DNAWorldTour but excited that new dates are on sale! You’ll receive an email with info on your rescheduled date, and if you hold onto your ticket you’ll get access to an exclusive NFT 😎 We can’t wait to see you 🖤 https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/UtPFz2DWEi — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) May 6, 2021

BackStreetBoys.com posted this statement about the DNA World Tour on May 6.

While this isn't the update we were hoping for, the safety of our fans and crew is of the utmost importance. That being said, all 2021 tour dates on our DNA World Tour have been postponed to 2022. Official dates can be found below.



In the meantime, please hold on to your concert tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. If you have any questions regarding your concert tickets, please contact your point of purchase.



If you hang on to your concert ticket, you'll be getting a very special NFT! BackStreetBoys.com

The rescheduling of the tour now makes The Black Crowes the first show since the inception of the coronavirus pandemic to be held at Coral Sky.

Summer Coral Sky Schedule

The Black Crowes - Saturday, June 26

Brad Paisley - Saturday, July 10

The Dobbie Brothers - Saturday, July 17

Dave Mathews Band - Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31

Korn & Staind - Thursday, Aug. 5

Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage - Wednesday, Aug. 18

Thomas Rhett - Friday, Sept. 3

New Safety Guidelines



The venue will be reduced to 75% capacity or 15,000 people

All tickets will be digital and contactless

Cashless payments available at all points of sale

To reduce contact with security only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”) will be allowed

Protective masks must be worn at all times while in the venue except when actively eating or drinking

Enhanced cleaning of seats, lawn chairs, handrails, merchandise stands, restrooms, bars, and concession areas

Hand sanitizing dispensers are placed throughout the venue and checked every 30 minutes

WPTV NewsChannel 5 is in contact with Live Nation and is working to bring you more information on how concerts will look at the venue as they begin operating this summer.