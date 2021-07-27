Back to school fashion trends: What you need to know

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Even if your school requires uniforms kids will want to be in style for playtime after being in quarantine.

A new Back-to-school pop-up shop has opened near the Grand Court at The Gardens Mall where you can find the latest trends are and how you can get the biggest bang for your buck.

"The 90s are back and so are combat boots," laughed Whitney Jester the Marketing Director for The Gardens Mall.

#BackToSchoolFashionTrends @thegardensmall @Forever21 The '90s are back! Even the commando boots! White sneakers are hit this fall too! That yellow print reminds me of Cher from Clueless, "As if!" pic.twitter.com/RA5OE5ksZK — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 27, 2021

Saturday, The Gardens Mall opened up its "Trending Now: Back-to-School Pop-up Shop."

"We're actually anticipating the biggest back-to-school shopping season in five years," said Jester.

The shop is located on the lower level right outside of Macy's.

"People are ready to get out of their house and start fresh and they need new clothes," Jester daid

In order to be "lit" and "fire" in class, the main thing you need to know is the '90s are back. Cher's yellow plaid jacket from Clueless is back in vogue.

"You can see this denim jean is actually the '90s straight cut pants. We've got the sleeveless vest going on, graphic t-shirt, and some distressed jeans."

Moms and dads, pull out old photos and remember the trends including neutrals, BOHO, sneakers.

"Fashion trends are definitely cyclical... ...but this year we've got the 90s for sure and a little bit of the 80s," said Jester pointing to a Hawaiian shirt reminiscent of Magnum P.I.

#BackToSchoolFashionTrends @thegardensmall @billabong1973 has a little '80s themes in its styling and a lot of '90s. The Hawaiian shirt reminds me of Magnum P.I. pic.twitter.com/pAgHHWX6Qu — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) July 27, 2021

Accessories are big and the more stylish your backpack, if your school allows it, the better.

Jester said there are three perks to coming to the mall for your back-to-school shopping, "See the styles and see what you feel best in, you're only going to get by shopping here in person."

And you can save money with the sales tax holiday starting on Friday running through August 9th and the mall has another offer.

"[You can] grab a voucher for $10 off your purchase of $50 or more or $25 off your purchase of $100 or more," Jester said.

The Trending Now: Back to school pop-up shop will be at the gardens mall through August 8.