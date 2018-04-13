WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Tomorrow, soon to be pre-teen stars will walk a red carpet in Boynton Beach to watch the premiere of their new television show called Kid Stew.

Kid Stew, airing on PBS, was created by best-selling author James Patterson. His team reached out to Taste & See to get the word out because Mr. Patterson is passionate about kids developing an interest in art, reading, science, and math.

He is working on various projects to make sure kids are set up with basic academics.

Marathon on WXEL Sunday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sundays at 9 a.m. beginning April 22

Kid Stew Preview Video