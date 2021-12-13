Artist/advocate spreads holiday cheer for charity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A big voice and a bigger heart.

Juliette Valle is doing what she loves, singing and helping others.

The young artist is also an advocate for organ donation, and she's spreading awareness through her new holiday album "Joyfully Juliette."

Proceeds from the album go to her organization and other organ donation organizations.

As a proud Peruvian-American, Juliette has won numerous awards in several areas from singing to talent shows.

You can find her holiday album on Apple Music, Spotify and most other platforms.

You can also follow along with her charity work on her website, Juliettevalle.com, and on social media by following her on Instagram (@theofficialjuliettevalle), Facebook and YouTube.