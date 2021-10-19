Andy Grammer, Vanilla Ice, KVJ Show to headline Little Smiles Stars Ball in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the 16th straight year, Little Smiles will honor some of the bravest, strongest kids in our community at its annual Stars Ball taking place virtually on Saturday, October 23 at p.m.

The evening will honor 10 children and their stories of extraordinary bravery. The gala benefits Little Smiles of Florida, a local nonprofit organization that helps bring smiles to the faces of children in hospitals, shelters, and other facilities through events, activities, and gifts.

More than 500 people typically attend this event in person, however, with the current COVID-19 climate coupled with most of the honorees being immunocompromised children, the decision was made to switch to a virtual event.

“It is an absolute privilege to put on the 16th Annual Stars Ball to celebrate these remarkable children,” said Little Smiles Executive Director Nicole Mercado. “This night is incredibly meaningful for our stars and even if it’s a virtual event we are still going to make this an incredible experience and we hope all our supporters will tune in, just as if they were attending in person.”

How To Help



The KVJ Show from 97.9 WRMF will be hosting the event and the evening will include a special performance by Andy Grammar as well as an appearance from Vanilla Ice who will be accepting the Amy A. Reilly Humanitarian Award. There will also be an online auction filled with amazing items and featuring custom artwork by the Stars themselves. Proceeds from the Stars Ball benefit Little Smiles programs that run year-round to support local children impacted by serious illness, homelessness, or tragedy. These children often spend many nights alone in hospitals, shelters, and temporary homes, and can be subject to painful procedures and other emotional strains that they are not equipped to handle. Little Smiles is here to help these children and the professionals that care for them, during those difficult times.

