All-immersive, 2-night Star Wars experience coming to Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will invite guests aboard the Halcyon, a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. When they arrive onboard, guests will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey through a galaxy far, far away. (Disney/Lucasfilm)
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:01:38-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for an immersive vacation experience that will take you to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney announced the Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser will open in 2022 and they promise not storytelling, but instead "storyliving, where you’ll see, feel and live Star Wars in a whole new way."

What exactly does “all-immersive” mean? It appears to be a hotel and theme park rolled into one experience.

Disney says Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser comes to life all around you.

During their two-day adventure, guests interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.

As your journey continues, you’ll have the opportunity to train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney also unveiled this state-of-the-art lightsaber.

