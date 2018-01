It will be a wonderful moment on Tuesday when a loggerhead sea turtle named Kraken will be released after a severe injury caused by humans.

Kraken was found floating in the Indian River Lagoon after she was struck by a severe boat propellor strike injury. Kraken received a laceration to the face and needed emergency surgery.

Warning graphic Tweet below, scroll pass if you get squeamish.

Kraken, now missing her eye, has been in rehabilitation and has had several surgeries since and now weighs a healthy 192 pounds.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center will release Kraken on Tuesday, January 23 in Spanish River Park at 4:30 p.m. near the park's center tunnel. Parking fees will be waived starting at 4 p.m. so the public can see her release.

She will be released wearing a satellite transmitter and you can follow her progress after the release.

