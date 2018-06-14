A different way to do your Orlando vacation

ORLANDO - If you are looking to change up your traditional Orlando getaway try experiencing SummerBlast at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria located inside the gates of Walt Disney World.

As soon as you walk into the Waldorf's lobby past the Grand clock the culinary adventure begins.

"It really starts the moment you check-in for SummerBlast; from the champagne check-in at the Waldorf or the liquid nitrogen ice cream in both of our lobbies," says Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek complex Director of Food and Beverage Jonathan Raz.

At SummerBlast there are tons of activities for the kids including a Mermaid Academy where you can be a Mermaid or a Shark.

I ran into Jennifer Ross from Sunny 107.9.

On Saturday's this is the place to be we have dive in movies, DJ's during the day, it's a Party," says General Manager Glen Winsor.

While you're here you can take a free shuttle over to Hollywood Studios where you can check out the new Toy Story Land opening June 30. Then grab a beer at the new BaseLine Tap House and end the evening with the new Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular Fireworks.

Right now, you can get deep discounts on Disney theme park tickets but you have to use them by June 24th.

"If you're a Florida resident $159 gets you a three-day Discover Disney ticket," says Walt Disney World Brand Ambassador Brandon Peters.

When you are back on the property you can take a lesson from a pro at the Waldorf's Reese Jones golf course. There are even family tees so everyone in the family of all experience levels can enjoy a round.

"They can experience what golf is supposed to be like. Instead of just hitting shot after shot after shot after shot to finally get to the green," says Director of Golf Rob Turner.

And I have two Pro-tips... Around the pool grab Prosecco Popsicles or mocktails for the kids. And don't forget the amazing culinary treats at La Luce and the world-famous Bull and Bear restaurant.

