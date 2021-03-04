70 dogs, rescued from Texas, land at Palm Beach International Airport

JUPITER, Fla. — Wednesday, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League flew in around 70 dogs from Texas into Palm Beach International Airport.

"Welcome to Florida, puppers," said one worker as dogs were offloaded onto the tarmac.

The organization said the dogs needed help after the severe winter storms in the Lone Star State.

The effort was in partnership with Wings of Rescue, Austin Pets Alive!, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

"According to Austin Pets Alive!, without this transport, there certainly would have been an increase in euthanasia due to lack of space in several of these shelters. Even though the rescue groups in Texas are working around-the-clock to make sure the animals are provided the best care, many of the Texas shelters are open-air and did not have the infrastructure to deal with the winter storm and freezing temperatures. Many shelters suffered power outages, and some are still without water," said Peggy Adams in a statement.

"Welcome to Florida, puppers!"

The dogs were transported to two area shelters including Peggy Adams in West Palm Beach and the Humane Society of Very Beach and Indian River County and are expected to be in quarantine for two weeks.

Similar efforts are underway by Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. Last week the shelter drove in 79 dogs and launched another rescue mission to Texas today.

READ MORE FROM WPTV.com: Big Dog Ranch Rescue to rescue animals from extreme cold weather in Texas