5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (March 30 - April 1)

Lots of fun things to do this weekend, and some really fun surprises!

1) Easter Egg Hunt - West Palm Beach

What is it?

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens welcomes families for a spectacular Easter egg hunt. Children are invited to explore the two acres of lush palms and native plants, along with the garden trails and among the sculptures for brightly colored eggs. After the Easter egg hunt, children can take a picture with the Easter Bunny and cool down with refreshments.

*Three Age Groups

3 and under

4 to 6 years’ old

7 to 10 years’ old

The Deets

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. (hunt starts at 10:15 a.m.)

Complimentary to ANSG Family Member levels and above, $15 adults, $10 for seniors (age 65 and older), $7 for children, and children under five are free. Advance reservations are required.

2) A Flock Of Seagulls - Delray

What is it?

This 80's band will be performing 'I Ran', Space Age Love Song', 'Wishing' and more.

The Deets

Friday, March 30 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Honey

16 E Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach, Florida

3) Ride for Meadow - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Motorcycle riders from all over South Florida can join together as one to remember the victims of the Stoneman Douglas school shooting at Ride for Meadow.

The ride starts 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, beginning from Palm Beach Harley-Davidson & riding to the home of Andrew Pollack in Coral Springs. Andrew is the father of Meadow Pollack, one of the victims of the shooting.

It’s just a $10 minimum donation to ride, benefiting "Meadow’s Playground" – Building a safe playground and garden for the community.

Check-in will start at Palm Beach Harley Davidson with a complimentary breakfast and other activities at 8:00 a.m.

The Deets

Palm Beach Harley-Davidson

2955 45th Street

West Palm Beach, Florida

4) Fitness and Wellness Festival - West Palm Beach

What is it?

A two-day festival featuring an energetic fusion of fitness and wellness and includes free indoor and outdoor fitness classes, mindful wellness practices, healthy food and beverage vendors, live entertainment and specialty pop-up shops and entertainment by DJ Adam Lipson.

The Deets

CityPlace & Hilton West Palm Beach Friday, March 30 Hilton West Palm Beach

6:00 p.m. 30-minute CrossFit and 30-minute yoga by Haute Yoga’s Brittany Mckay

Saturday, March 31 Hilton West Palm Beach

8:30 a.m. Fit Kids by CrossFit El Cid

8:30 a.m. Total Body by Total Movement’s Erika Strimer

9:00 a.m. Water Cycle by Water Biking Studio’s Benjamin Ybarra

10:00 a.m. Yoga by Jennifer Martin Yoga’s Jennifer Martin

10:30 a.m. Walking West Palm Beach Tour

12:00 p.m. Bootcamp

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Poolside Siesta

5:00 p.m. Healthy Hour

7:00 p.m. Cardio Dance by Fitness Hub Studios’ Nicole Boon

9:00 p.m. Yoga by Shelly Saumier CityPlace

7:00 a.m. Distance Bike Ride to Delray Beach

10:00 a.m. Yoga by Haute Yoga’s Natalie Segal

10:00 a.m. Fit Kids by CrossFit El Cid

10:00 a.m. Feel the Beat by Total Movement’s Erika Strimer

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Play ping pong on the square, shop local pop-up retail, sample food and

sip beverages from local vendors

11:30 a.m. Body Combat by Fitness Hub Studios’ Sydney Jones

12:00 p.m. Barre Without a Bar by Studios Etc.’s Jacquelyn Quesada

12:30 p.m. CrossFit by CrossFit El Cid

2:00 p.m. HIIT Bootcamp by Mendez Fitness’ Anthony Mendez

2:00 p.m. CPR Class by Patton’d Comedy CPR’s Jason Patton

3:30 p.m. Fitness Fashion Show hosted by Studios Etc.’s Jacquelyn Quesada with music by DJ

Adam Lipson

3:30 p.m. Meditation by Matthew Cardone

5) Dennis Miller - West Palm Beach

What is it?

When he’s not ranting or writing, the five-time Emmy-winner and three-time Writers Guild of America award-winner is live on stage with his sharp, edgy wit. The provocative Miller serves up his familiar humor and outspoken take on today’s hottest topics. For mature audiences.

The Deets

Kravis Center

Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees.