5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (June 15 - 17)

5 Fun Things To Do This Weekend
A few free events for dad, a bunch of live music, and some pride events all on deck this busy Father's Day Weekend.
1) Maroon 5: Red Pill Blues Tour 2018 - Sunrise
The Gist
Frontman Adam Levine and his three-time Grammy-winning multi-platinum band stop in South Florida in the midst of a world tour in support of their new studio album, "Red Pill Blues."
The Deets
BB&T Center
Sunday, June 17 at 7:30
Tickets start at $75 plus taxes and fees
2) Tribute to Journey - Jupiter
The Gist
Journey cover band Odyssey Road will be performing a free show.
The Deets
Abacoa Town Center
Amphitheater
Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
3) 8th annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show - Boca Raton
The Gist
More than 150 Unique Autos to Be On Display to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.
The Deets
Sunday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mizner Park
327 Plaza Real
Admission is FREE.
4) Father's Day Car Show - West Palm Beach
The Gist
Celebrate Dad as you stroll down Rosemary Avenue. Enjoy a showcase of SuperCars, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Race Cars, Exotics, Vintage Cars, Electrics, and more.
The Deets
Sunday, June 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
CityPlace
Free!!!
5) It Gets Better - West Palm Beach
The Gist
An anti-bullying Musica which uses the universal foundation of music to educate and enlighten people about the struggles of LGBTQ youth.
The Deets
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 pm
Tickets start at $32 plus taxes and fees
