5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (June 15 - 17)

A few free events for dad, a bunch of live music, and some pride events all on deck this busy Father's Day Weekend.

1) Maroon 5: Red Pill Blues Tour 2018 - Sunrise

The Gist

Frontman Adam Levine and his three-time Grammy-winning multi-platinum band stop in South Florida in the midst of a world tour in support of their new studio album, "Red Pill Blues."



The Deets

BB&T Center

Sunday, June 17 at 7:30

Tickets start at $75 plus taxes and fees

2) Tribute to Journey - Jupiter

The Gist

Journey cover band Odyssey Road will be performing a free show.

The Deets

Abacoa Town Center

Amphitheater

Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

3) 8th annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show - Boca Raton

The Gist

More than 150 Unique Autos to Be On Display to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

The Deets

Sunday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real

Admission is FREE.

4) Father's Day Car Show - West Palm Beach

The Gist

Celebrate Dad as you stroll down Rosemary Avenue. Enjoy a showcase of SuperCars, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Race Cars, Exotics, Vintage Cars, Electrics, and more.

The Deets

Sunday, June 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

CityPlace

Free!!!

5) It Gets Better - West Palm Beach

The Gist

An anti-bullying Musica which uses the universal foundation of music to educate and enlighten people about the struggles of LGBTQ youth.

The Deets

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 pm

Tickets start at $32 plus taxes and fees

