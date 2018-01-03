5+ fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Jan 5 - 7)

Maybe your New Year's resolution includes getting a little more culture in your life. Here are my top pics for this weekend!

1) Finding Neverland - West Palm Beach

What is it?

If you've ever wondered, "Who comes up with this stuff?" Well, this thought is the plot of the musical; how the playwright came up with the storyline and characters of the classic Peter Pan fairytale.

As an added bonus John Davidson plays the character that inspires the creation of Captain James Hook. I remember him as the host of Hollywood Squares (I know he has done other things).

The Deets

Kravis Center

January 2 - 7

Tickets start at $28 plus taxes and fees

2) Polo - Wellington

What is it?

Polo season is back! This is a really fun time, and a great way to see world-class polo or just socialize. You dress as laid-back as you'd like or you can get as fancy as you want (think Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman). If you want to really "up" your polo game you should try Sunday Brunch at polo (its a party for sure).

The Deets

International Polo Club

Sunday, January 7

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Pro Tip: Get there by 2 p.m. or you'll be sitting in some heavy traffic

Game runs from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for General Admission plus taxes and fees

Get directions

3) Save the Panther 5K

What is it?

The Palm Beach Zoo is raising money with the Florida Wildlife Corridor to protect Flordia panthers and their dwindling habitat. If you participate you'll get a t-shirt.

The Deets

Palm Beach Zoo

Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 a.m.

4) Comedian Jo Koy - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Jo is hysterical, every time I've run into him he has funny tales about his adolescent son. He's funny and delightful in person and on stage. He loves to crack jokes about the stereotypes from his American/ Filipino heritage.

The Deets

Palm Beach Improv

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 p.m. (The other shows are sold out, I'm told this last one will sell out fast)

Tickets start at $25

5) Chris Rock - Hollywood

What is it?

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Chris Rock is back on tour after nine years! This is his "Total Blackout Tour". Speaking of blackout, phones, and electronic watches are not allowed. If you bring them, you'll have to put them in a little pouch during the show. You can get access to them at stations around the venue.

The Deets

Hard Rock Live

Friday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $65 plus taxes and fees

6) Shakespeare in the Park - Boca Raton

What is it?

Shakespeare's classic tale, Hamlet. It's performed by the Shakespeare Miami.

The Deets

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Opening night, Friday has been canceled because of cold weather.

Saturday, January 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

Free