5+ fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Jan 5 - 7)

Maybe your New Year's resolution includes getting a little more culture in your life. Here are my top pics for this weekend!
1) Finding Neverland - West Palm Beach
What is it?
If you've ever wondered, "Who comes up with this stuff?" Well, this thought is the plot of the musical; how the playwright came up with the storyline and characters of the classic Peter Pan fairytale.
As an added bonus John Davidson plays the character that inspires the creation of Captain James Hook. I remember him as the host of Hollywood Squares (I know he has done other things).
What is it?
Polo season is back! This is a really fun time, and a great way to see world-class polo or just socialize. You dress as laid-back as you'd like or you can get as fancy as you want (think Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman). If you want to really "up" your polo game you should try Sunday Brunch at polo (its a party for sure).
The Deets
International Polo Club Sunday, January 7
Gates open at 1 p.m. Pro Tip: Get there by 2 p.m. or you'll be sitting in some heavy traffic
Game runs from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for General Admission plus taxes and fees Get directions
3) Save the Panther 5K
What is it?
The Palm Beach Zoo is raising money with the Florida Wildlife Corridor to protect Flordia panthers and their dwindling habitat. If you participate you'll get a t-shirt.
The Deets
Palm Beach Zoo
Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 a.m.
4) Comedian Jo Koy - West Palm Beach
What is it?
Jo is hysterical, every time I've run into him he has funny tales about his adolescent son. He's funny and delightful in person and on stage. He loves to crack jokes about the stereotypes from his American/ Filipino heritage.
The Deets
Palm Beach Improv
Friday, January 5 at 10:00 p.m. (The other shows are sold out, I'm told this last one will sell out fast) Tickets start at $25
5) Chris Rock - Hollywood
What is it?
Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Chris Rock is back on tour after nine years! This is his "Total Blackout Tour". Speaking of blackout, phones, and electronic watches are not allowed. If you bring them, you'll have to put them in a little pouch during the show. You can get access to them at stations around the venue.