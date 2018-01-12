5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Jan 12 - 14)

Truly this weekend is a busy one with many amazing events for you to attend.

1) South Florida Fair - West Palm Beach

Obviously, there are a ton of things you can do at the fair, but there are some one-off events I'd like to highlight.

Friday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. it's the Chinese New Year Parade!



Saturday, January 13 at 4 p.m. I'm honored to have been asked to host the Miss South Florida Fair Scholarship Pageant. I met these talented young ladies at the dress rehearsal Wednesday night. They will be singing, dancing, and competing for 13-thousand dollars in scholarships going towards college tuition. The winner will progress in the Miss America system and compete in the Miss Florida Pageant.



Sunday, January 14 at 8 p.m. it's Christian singer Mathew West in concert. The concert is included with admission to the fair, and reserve seats cost $10.

The Deets

The fair runs now through the 28th. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids. To get the deepest discounts buy online in advance.



2) SuperCar Week - Family Day

The second fun thing to do this weekend is to look at all the exotic cars along the West Palm Beach Waterfront on Sunday for the last day of SuperCar Week! Tim Byrd the Byrdman, one of the organizers, came to the TV station to show me a little sampling of what be out there.



The Deets

The event is Sunday and is free for the public to attend. The exhibition runs from 11 am to 5 p.m. And if you’re feeling highfalutin, you can upgrade to VIP for $150.

3) Stuart Boat Show

The third fun thing to do is the Stuart Boat Show; it gets underway today.



Yesterday, we asked Johann to take Chopper 5 above the boat show to see how the setup was progressing. And he sent us back these beautiful shots, obviously, a lot of work is going into this show.

The Deets

The boat show runs today through Sunday. Tickets cost $6 for children, $11 for Veterans, and $13 for adults. It is located at 290 North Dixie Hwy in Stuart.



4) Hairspray the Musical - Jupiter

If you’ve never seen the musical hairspray it’s plot really centers on racial integration on television in the 1960s and of course… the hair. As someone who is extremely follicly challenged I was eager to try on some of the wigs.

The Deets

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Runs now through January 28

Tickets start at $58

5) Palm Beach Winter Games - West Palm Beach

This is a new event. It's a winter weekend of pro-am tennis, celebrity golf, a sportswear fashion show and a star-studded “Sports Night Gala." All proceeds from the weekend will benefit First Serve, a not-for-profit organization that uses sports, education and mentoring programs to promote character development and empower children from economically challenged neighborhoods.