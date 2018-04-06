5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (April 6 - 8)

From a huge festival on the beach in Fort Lauderdale to Touching some big trucks in Stuart here are this weekends #5funThings to do!

1) Tortuga Music Festival - Ft. Lauderdale

What is it?

Held on the white sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in a beautiful oceanside setting, Tortuga Music Festival is a 3-day, multi-stage music festival featuring over 25 of the biggest names in country, rock and roots music. Plus the festival has given back $1,000,000 to Rock The Ocean Foundation to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education, and ocean conservation initiatives.

The Lineup

Friday, April 6 headliners - Florida Georgia Line & Snoop Dog

Saturday, April 7 headliners - Keith Urban & Dwight Yoakam

Sunday, April 8 headliners - Eric Church & Cheap Trick

The Deets

Ft. Lauderdale Beach

Friday, April 6 - Sunday, April 8

Tickets start at $125 plus taxes and fees

2) Giada De Laurentiis - Palm Beach Gardens

Who is it?

Emmy-winning TV Host, and Today Show contributor, Giada De Laurentiis is celebrating the launch of her new book, Giada’s Italy, with a book tour.

The Deets

She makes a stop at The Gardens Mall on Friday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Williams-Sonoma store (Williams-Sonoma is located on the lower level near Nordstrom Court). For $35 ticket, guests will receive a signed copy of Giada’s Italy and the chance to meet her.

3) Boca Bacchanal Wine and Food Festival

What is it?

A festive weekend which celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, Boca Bacchanal brings together world-class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education and historic preservation programs of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Event Highlights

- Excell Auto Group brings luxury to a new level at Bacchanalia with a showcase of your dream vehicles

- Saks Fifth Avenue gets you to walk the red carpet to a 360-degree rotating photo booth

- Unique lifestyle auction items including a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp

- James Beard award-winning chefs at the Vintner Dinners

- First ever Vintner Dinner featuring double the chefs and vintners

- A Bacchanal spirits lounge sponsored by Excell Auto Group

- Champagne and Caviar bar sponsored by Taittinger Champagne

The Deets

Friday, April 6 - Vintners Dinners - $325

Saturday, April 7 - Bacchanalia - $100

4) Miami City Ballet - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Miami City Ballet’s Program Four features the company premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s acclaimed Concerto DSCH. In addition, the Program presents two of George Balanchine’s classic ballets, including his first great masterwork, Apollo, as well as the haunting La Valse.

The Deets

Friday, April 6 - Sunday, April 8

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees

5) Touch-A-Truck - Stuart

What is it?

It's an interactive event for children and the young at heart. Touch a Truck alls kids the opportunity to climb on, learn about and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles including police cars, cement trucks, tow trucks and fire trucks, just to name a few! Vehicle drivers and operators will be on hand to educate the public about their vehicles.

The Deets

Martin County Fairgrounds

Tickets $5

Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.