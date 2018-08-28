Labor Day Freebies, local music, to a little Harry Potter action, this Labor Day weekend is jam-packed with fun.
1) Kids Free Labor Day Weekend - West Palm Beach
The Gist
The Palm Beach Zoo's kids free Labor Day Weekend. Kids under 13 years of age receive free admission with a paid, regular-price, adult admission. There is a generous limit of six free child admissions per paid adult. Children under three-years-old are always free. Offer cannot be combined with additional discounts.
The Deets The Palm Beach Zoo
1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Friday, August 31 - Monday, September 3
Tickets $5 per movie or a festival pass for $25 Wait... How much is that in Galleons, Sickles, and Knuts?
The pass also includes a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through the end of the year and a commemorative festival badge.
3) Amy Schumer and Friends - Hollywood, Fla.
The Gist
Amy Schumer and friends are coming to the Hard Rock Live at the Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Friends will include Bridgett Everett, Rachel Feinstein (PERSONAL FAVORITE), Mia Jackson, and other special guests.
The Gist
The singer/songwriter broke through with his Wiz Khalifa collaboration on "Furious 7" film soundtrack. He is touring in support of this year's "Voicenotes" release. The opening act is pop singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.
The Deets
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
601 Sansburys Way
West Palm Beach, FL
Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees. There are reserved seats in sections four through eight for $25.