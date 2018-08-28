Labor Day Freebies, local music, to a little Harry Potter action, this Labor Day weekend is jam-packed with fun.

1) Kids Free Labor Day Weekend - West Palm Beach

The Gist

The Palm Beach Zoo's kids free Labor Day Weekend. Kids under 13 years of age receive free admission with a paid, regular-price, adult admission. There is a generous limit of six free child admissions per paid adult. Children under three-years-old are always free. Offer cannot be combined with additional discounts.

The Deets

The Palm Beach Zoo

1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Friday, August 31 - Monday, September 3 Saturday

Noisy Neighbors DJ's - Fountain Plaza 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday

Noisy Neighbors DJ's - Fountain Plaza 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday

Noisy Neighbors DJ's - Fountain Plaza 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

FPL Cooling Station - Fountain Plaza - All day

2) Harry Potter Wizarding World XD Week - Boynton Beach & Boca Raton

The Gist

Grab your wands and broomsticks because all nine Wizarding World films are returning to theaters including Fantastic Beasts.

The Deets

Cinemark Palace 20 and XD

3200 Airport Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431 Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 and XD

1151 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach FL 33426 Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 Tickets $5 per movie or a festival pass for $25 Wait... How much is that in Galleons, Sickles, and Knuts? The pass also includes a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through the end of the year and a commemorative festival badge.

3) Amy Schumer and Friends - Hollywood, Fla.

The Gist

Amy Schumer and friends are coming to the Hard Rock Live at the Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Friends will include Bridgett Everett, Rachel Feinstein (PERSONAL FAVORITE), Mia Jackson, and other special guests.

The Deets

Hard Rock Event Center

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

Friday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $72 plus taxes and fees.

4) Charlie Puth - West Palm Beach

The Gist

The singer/songwriter broke through with his Wiz Khalifa collaboration on "Furious 7" film soundtrack. He is touring in support of this year's "Voicenotes" release. The opening act is pop singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The Deets

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

601 Sansburys Way

West Palm Beach, FL

Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees. There are reserved seats in sections four through eight for $25.

5) Big Sounds Better - Jupiter

The Gist

This year's winner of SunFest's Battle of the Bands competition is playing a free show in Jupiter. They played the WPTV helipad right before their SunFest on-stage performance.