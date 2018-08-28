5 fun things to do this weekend in South Florida (Aug 31 - Sept 3)

T.A. Walker
3:26 PM, Aug 28, 2018
Labor Day Freebies, local music, to a little Harry Potter action, this Labor Day weekend is jam-packed with fun.

1) Kids Free Labor Day Weekend - West Palm Beach

The Gist
The Palm Beach Zoo's kids free Labor Day Weekend. Kids under 13 years of age receive free admission with a paid, regular-price, adult admission. There is a generous limit of six free child admissions per paid adult. Children under three-years-old are always free. Offer cannot be combined with additional discounts.  

The Deets
The Palm Beach Zoo
1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Friday, August 31 - Monday, September 3

Saturday
Noisy Neighbors DJ's - Fountain Plaza 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday
Noisy Neighbors DJ's - Fountain Plaza 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday
Noisy Neighbors DJ's - Fountain Plaza 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
FPL Cooling Station - Fountain Plaza - All day

2) Harry Potter Wizarding World XD Week - Boynton Beach & Boca Raton

The Gist
Grab your wands and broomsticks because all nine Wizarding World films are returning to theaters including Fantastic Beasts.

The Deets
Cinemark Palace 20 and XD
3200 Airport Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33431

Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 and XD
1151 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach FL 33426 

Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

Tickets $5 per movie or a festival pass for $25 Wait... How much is that in Galleons, Sickles, and Knuts?

The pass also includes a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through the end of the year and a commemorative festival badge.

3) Amy Schumer and Friends - Hollywood, Fla.

The Gist
Amy Schumer and friends are coming to the Hard Rock Live at the Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Friends will include Bridgett Everett, Rachel Feinstein (PERSONAL FAVORITE), Mia Jackson, and other special guests.

The Deets
Hard Rock Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314
Friday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $72 plus taxes and fees.

4) Charlie Puth - West Palm Beach

The Gist
The singer/songwriter broke through with his Wiz Khalifa collaboration on "Furious 7" film soundtrack. He is touring in support of this year's "Voicenotes" release. The opening act is pop singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The Deets
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
601 Sansburys Way
West Palm Beach, FL
Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees.  There are reserved seats in sections four through eight for $25.

5) Big Sounds Better - Jupiter

The Gist
This year's winner of SunFest's Battle of the Bands competition is playing a free show in Jupiter.  They played the WPTV helipad right before their SunFest on-stage performance.

The Deets
Square Grouper 
Jupiter Inlet
1111 Love St, Jupiter, Florida 33477
Saturday, Sept. 1 from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

