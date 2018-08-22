NFL Football and classic rock? Sounds like a good weekend in South Florida!

1) Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins - Miami Gardens

The Gist

This preseason game kicks off professional football in South Florida.

The Deets

Saturday, Aug. 25 starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $6, plus taxes and fee

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive, Miami, FL 33056

2) Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson - West Palm Beach

The Gist

Rock Royalty take the stage and perform some of rock n' rolls most influential songs.

The Deets

Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $21, plus taxes and fee

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

South Florida Fairgrounds, West Palm Beach, FL

3) Kids' Safari Part- The Gardens Mall

The Gist

FREEBIE ALERT: Follow the "herd" to The Gardens Mall. Lion Country Safari animal keepers will help kids explore how hedgehogs hunt for dinner, how big a tortoise can grow, and if owls really are wise. Capture all the memories from this wild encounter in the interactive photo booth.

The Deets

The Gardens Mall

Kids’ Clubhouse in Nordstrom Court

Sat. Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RSVP for the Safari Party to kidsclub@thegardensmall.com.

4) Purple Reign - Prince Tribute - Hollywood, Fla.

The Gist

The award-winning Prince tribute show, “Purple Reign,” featuring Jason Tenner as Prince

The Deets

Hard Rock Live at The Event Center

Saturday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fee



5) Roar and Pour - West Palm Beach

The Gist

A swampy tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogarty by the band Green Rivers. The whole Zoo is open to explore with Roar & Pour admission starting at 4:30 p.m. The Tiki Bars open at 5 p.m. with beer, wine, frozen drinks, and a local brewery tap-takeover. Green Rivers performs at 7:30 pm with 90 minutes of CCR and John Fogarty faves.

The Deets

Palm Beach Zoo

1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405

Saturday, Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets $14.95 - adults | $11.95 - children | Free - toddlers