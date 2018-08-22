5 fun things to do this weekend in South Florida (August 24 - 26)

T.A. Walker
12:00 PM, Aug 22, 2018
Jeff Beck, Ann Wilson and Paul Rodgers attend Live Nation's celebration of the 4th annual National Concert Week at Live Nation on April 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Michael Loccisano
NFL Football and classic rock? Sounds like a good weekend in South Florida!

1) Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins - Miami Gardens

The Gist
This preseason game kicks off professional football in South Florida.

The Deets
Saturday, Aug. 25 starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $6, plus taxes and fee
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Drive,  Miami,  FL  33056

2) Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson - West Palm Beach

The Gist
Rock Royalty take the stage and perform some of rock n' rolls most influential songs.

The Deets
Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $21, plus taxes and fee
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
South Florida Fairgrounds, West Palm Beach, FL

3) Kids' Safari Part- The Gardens Mall

The Gist
FREEBIE ALERT: Follow the "herd" to The Gardens Mall.  Lion Country Safari animal keepers will help kids explore how hedgehogs hunt for dinner, how big a tortoise can grow, and if owls really are wise. Capture all the memories from this wild encounter in the interactive photo booth.

The Deets
The Gardens Mall
Kids’ Clubhouse in Nordstrom Court
Sat. Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
RSVP for the Safari Party to kidsclub@thegardensmall.com.

4) Purple Reign - Prince TributeHollywood, Fla.

The Gist
The award-winning Prince tribute show, “Purple Reign,” featuring Jason Tenner as Prince

The Deets
Hard Rock Live at The Event Center
Saturday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fee


5) Roar and Pour - West Palm Beach

The Gist
A swampy tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogarty by the band Green Rivers. The whole Zoo is open to explore with Roar & Pour admission starting at 4:30 p.m. The Tiki Bars open at 5 p.m. with beer, wine, frozen drinks, and a local brewery tap-takeover. Green Rivers performs at 7:30 pm with 90 minutes of CCR and John Fogarty faves.

The Deets
Palm Beach Zoo
1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405
Saturday, Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets $14.95 - adults | $11.95 - children | Free - toddlers

