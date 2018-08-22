NFL Football and classic rock? Sounds like a good weekend in South Florida!
1) Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins - Miami Gardens
The Gist
This preseason game kicks off professional football in South Florida.
The Deets
Saturday, Aug. 25 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $6, plus taxes and fee
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Drive, Miami, FL 33056
2) Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson - West Palm Beach
The Gist
Rock Royalty take the stage and perform some of rock n' rolls most influential songs.
The Deets
Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $21, plus taxes and fee
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
South Florida Fairgrounds, West Palm Beach, FL
3) Kids' Safari Part- The Gardens Mall
The Gist
FREEBIE ALERT: Follow the "herd" to The Gardens Mall. Lion Country Safari animal keepers will help kids explore how hedgehogs hunt for dinner, how big a tortoise can grow, and if owls really are wise. Capture all the memories from this wild encounter in the interactive photo booth.
The Deets
The Gardens Mall
Kids’ Clubhouse in Nordstrom Court
Sat. Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
RSVP for the Safari Party to kidsclub@thegardensmall.com.
The Gist
A swampy tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogarty by the band Green Rivers. The whole Zoo is open to explore with Roar & Pour admission starting at 4:30 p.m. The Tiki Bars open at 5 p.m. with beer, wine, frozen drinks, and a local brewery tap-takeover. Green Rivers performs at 7:30 pm with 90 minutes of CCR and John Fogarty faves.
The Deets
Palm Beach Zoo
1301 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405
Saturday, Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets $14.95 - adults | $11.95 - children | Free - toddlers