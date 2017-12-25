5 fun things to do in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Christmas Weekend)

What to do with your family this Christmas weekend!

1) Christmas at Christ Fellowship - West Palm Beach

What is it?

A time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and experience the joy and wonder of Christmas with the whole family. Christ Fellowship has campuses in Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Port St. Lucie, Jupiter, Stuart, CityPlace, and Okeechobee.

Check their website for specific Christmas programming at each location.

The Deets

Palm Beach Gardens Campus

Saturday, December 23 3 p.m. 5 p.m and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 24 10 a.m. 11:45, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

2) Cirque du Solei - Miami Gardens

What is it?

"Volta" held under the big top next to Hard Rock Stadium is the troupe's 41st original production. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves the adrenaline rush of acrobatics into a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.

The Deets

Hard Rock Stadium

247 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL

Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fees

Thursday, December 21 - 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 pm

Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at 4:30 p.m.

3) Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Charles Schulz’s heartwarming yuletide tale, which has aired on TV every year since it premiered in 1965, comes to life on stage with all of your favorite Peanuts Pals and Vince Guaraldi’s jazz score. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and their Peanuts pals discover the true meaning of Christmas.

The Deets

Kravis Center

Tickets start at $18 plus taxes and fees

Saturday, December 23 at 1 pm and 4 pm

4) DL Hughley - West Palm Beach

What is it?

One of the "Original Kings of Comedy" will be at the Palm Beach Improv this weekend. DL starred in the TV sitcom "The Hughleys."

The Deets

Palm Beach Improv

Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and fees

Thursday, December 21, at 8 p.m.

Friday, December 22 at 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

5) Holiday Carousel - Delray Beach

What is it?

Old School Square's Holiday Carousel is apart of the wonderland of activities including a 100 foot Christmas Tree.

The Deets

Old School Square Park

Thursday, December 21 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, December 22 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 24 from 1 p.m - 9 p.m.

Monday, December 25 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at the Gingerbread House.