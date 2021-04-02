5 fun Easter Events in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — Lots of very BUNNY events to do this weekend, plus a Tina Turner Tribute show!

1) Wellington's Drive-Thru EGGstravaganza

This is for Wellington residence only. On Saturday, April 3, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. there will be a drive-through egg hunt. To minimize traffic issues this event will be held at two locations (Wellington High School or Village Park) and you have to register. Kids 10 and under will get an egg goodie bag.

2) Easter Egg Hunt at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

All ages are welcome to hunt for eggs with treats from candy, to retailer and restaurant promotions. The egg hunt will be all day from April 1 - April 4. While you are there, there is an Egg Guess, if you guess correctly you can win a $250 gift card.

3) O'Shea's Poker Easter Egg Hunt - West Palm Beach

They will hide eggs around their courtyard. You can win extra chips, drink tickets, and other fun prizes. Sunday, April 4 at 5 p.m.

4) Tina Turner tribute - Port St. Lucie

At Tradition, you'll hear Tina Turner's top hits including 'Simply The Best', 'What's Love Got To Do With It', 'Golden Eye', 'Nutbush City Limits', 'Let's Stay Together', 'We Don't Need Another Hero', 'Steamy Windows', 'Private Dancer', 'Addicted To Love', 'Disco Inferno', 'Proud Mary' and many more.

On Friday, April 2 the food trucks begin serving at 5 p.m. and the tribute show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets to the concert cost $25.75 (plus fees).

5) Easter in the Park - Royal Palm Beach

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt and free BBQ, games for everyone, raffle prizes, food, fun and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is hosted by LifeSpring Church on Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.