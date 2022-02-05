Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

2022 World Championship Equestrian Triathlon set for Monday in Wellington

items.[0].image.alt
T.A. Walker
Preparations are underway in Wellington for Monday's 2022 World Championship Equestrian Triathlon.
Today, in Wellington, preparations are underway for Monday's 2022 World Championship Equestrian Triathlon.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 13:46:20-05

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Preparations are underway in Wellington for Monday's 2022 World Championship Equestrian Triathlon.

The event will be held on the fields at the Eye Candy Land Farm. Organizers say it's a "family-friendly event that delivers thrilling equestrian competition" on one showground.

There will be Olympic riders, top polo players, and show jumpers, but they won't participate in their usual specialty.

"What's different about this is it's like Tom Brady playing tennis and Serena Williams playing football," said Kathleen Gannon-Ledsome who is the Chair of the Equestrian Triathlon.

This is the first time the gates to the Eye Candy Land Farm will be open to the public.

Admission to the event is $100 which goes to benefit reading programs at the Neil S. Hirsch Boys and Girls Club in Wellington.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count 2/3/22