2022 World Championship Equestrian Triathlon set for Monday in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Preparations are underway in Wellington for Monday's 2022 World Championship Equestrian Triathlon.

The event will be held on the fields at the Eye Candy Land Farm. Organizers say it's a "family-friendly event that delivers thrilling equestrian competition" on one showground.

There will be Olympic riders, top polo players, and show jumpers, but they won't participate in their usual specialty.

"What's different about this is it's like Tom Brady playing tennis and Serena Williams playing football," said Kathleen Gannon-Ledsome who is the Chair of the Equestrian Triathlon.

This is the first time the gates to the Eye Candy Land Farm will be open to the public.

Admission to the event is $100 which goes to benefit reading programs at the Neil S. Hirsch Boys and Girls Club in Wellington.

