SunFest seeks regional musicians to share stage next year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Calling all South Florida musicians! SunFest is looking for a few good regional performers to share the stage with some national acts.

SunFest has partnered with the nonprofit group 1909 to solicit more musicians from Palm Beach County and surrounding areas.

An online application system is open to encourage regional musicians to audition.

Some of the musicians will get the chance to join the 2023 SunFest lineup alongside some of the evening headliners.

Only bands based in St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade counties will be considered. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 13.

The four-day downtown West Palm Beach waterfront music festival is scheduled for May 4-7.